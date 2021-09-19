flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,154

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 45. Bidding took place September 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1875 at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1875 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access