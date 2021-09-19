Fourpence (Groat) 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1875 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Auctiones GmbH auction for CHF 45. Bidding took place September 19, 2021.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL63 (1) Service PCGS (1)