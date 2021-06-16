flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,937

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place June 16, 2021.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1874 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

