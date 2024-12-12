flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1338 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1869 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access