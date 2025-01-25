Fourpence (Groat) 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)