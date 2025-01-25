flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 109. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1864 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1864 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

