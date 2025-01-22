United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,158
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
