Fourpence (Groat) 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 120. Bidding took place October 3, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1856 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

