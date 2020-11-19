Fourpence (Groat) 1845 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 298 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place January 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)