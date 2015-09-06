flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,125

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search

