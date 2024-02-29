flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 290,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 6, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1839 at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search

