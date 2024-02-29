United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1839 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1839 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 290,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (7)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (7)
- London Coins (4)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- St James’s (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Taisei (2)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 975 USD
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1784 $
Price in auction currency 280000 JPY
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
