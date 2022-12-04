flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1862 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • London Coins (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1862 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1862 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1862 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

