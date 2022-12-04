United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1862 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1862 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1634 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2704 $
Price in auction currency 2200 GBP
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1788 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
