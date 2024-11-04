United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1854 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,097,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CMA Auctions (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Via (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
