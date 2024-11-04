Fourpence (Groat) 1854 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

