flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1854 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1854 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1854 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,097,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

  • All companies
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Via (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1854 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1854 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
