flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1848 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1848 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1848 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 713,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (3)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 8, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 20, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1848 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1848 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access