United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1848 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 713,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51385 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 546. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
