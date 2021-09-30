United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1845 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: VAuctions
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
