United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1845 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1845 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1845 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: VAuctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • St James’s (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 156 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Spink - March 24, 2020
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction VAuctions - April 6, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date April 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Agora - June 14, 2016
Seller Agora
Date June 14, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1845 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
