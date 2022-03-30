flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1844 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1844 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1844 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 855,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27911 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 24, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1844 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

