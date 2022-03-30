United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1844 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 855,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27911 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search