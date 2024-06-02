flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Davissons Ltd. - April 4, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1842 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access