Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (1) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)