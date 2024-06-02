United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1842 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4576 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place June 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
