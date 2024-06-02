United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1841 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 345,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4862 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search