flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1841 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1841 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1841 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 345,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4862 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1841 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Available by subscription

Get access