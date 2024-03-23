United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,157,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
