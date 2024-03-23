Threepence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.

