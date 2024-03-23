flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,157,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 527 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place March 29, 2017.

United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Silicua Coins - October 3, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 26, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
United Kingdom Threepence 1886 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

