United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,188,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1885 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

