Threepence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (9) XF (8) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (4) ICG (1) NGC (3)

