United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,188,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 64718 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- London Coins (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 ICG
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
