Threepence 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,627,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
