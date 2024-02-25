flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,627,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place June 28, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 65 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Threepence 1877 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1877 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access