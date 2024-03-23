Threepence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71200 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)