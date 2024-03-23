flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1874 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,432,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71200 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stack's (2)
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1874 at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 5, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

