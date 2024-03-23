United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,432,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1874 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71200 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
