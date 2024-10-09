flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,059,999
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Inasta - October 9, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date October 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Denga1700 - October 4, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date October 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1873 at auction Heritage - March 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date March 7, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

