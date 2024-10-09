United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,059,999
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
