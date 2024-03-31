Threepence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) Service NGC (9)