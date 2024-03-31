flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1870 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,288,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.

United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 97 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Inasta - September 10, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date September 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1870 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

