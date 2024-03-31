United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,288,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 209 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place May 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
