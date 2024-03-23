flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1869 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

