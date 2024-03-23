United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: CoinsNB
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 493 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 420. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search