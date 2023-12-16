United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 717,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- St James’s (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
