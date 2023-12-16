flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 717,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 210. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1867 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

