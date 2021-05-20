United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,335,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- St James’s (1)
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search