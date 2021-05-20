flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1864 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1864 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,335,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 200 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1864 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

