Threepence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,161,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1862 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

