Threepence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)