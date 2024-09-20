United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,161,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 650. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
