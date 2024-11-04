Threepence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (8) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (12)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (4)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Soler y Llach (1)

Varesi (1)

Via (1)