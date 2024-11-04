United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,584,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
