Threepence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1859 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1859 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,584,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction Russiancoin - August 20, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 20, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1859 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

