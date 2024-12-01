Threepence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)