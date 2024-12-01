flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,018,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1856. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 1, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1856 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

