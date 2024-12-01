United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,018,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 646. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date February 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search