United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,050,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1844 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

