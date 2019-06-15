United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,050,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (4)
- NOONANS (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
