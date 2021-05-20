United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: St James’s Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,356
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 490. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (1)
- St James’s (4)
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search