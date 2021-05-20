Threepence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 490. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)