United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: St James’s Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,356

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 490. Bidding took place May 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1842 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
