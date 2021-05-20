United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
