Threepence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 260,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 525 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
832 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1839 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

