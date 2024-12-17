United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,285,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32828 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
