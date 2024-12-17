flag
Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,285,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32828 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James's - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Klondike Auction - September 8, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


