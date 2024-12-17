flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 892,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1805 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (12)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (15)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
  • Status International (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1886 at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1886 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access