United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 892,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1805 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (12)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (14)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (15)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Status International (3)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search