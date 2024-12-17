United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,983,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
