United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,983,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place April 25, 2019.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 30000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction St James’s - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Seller WCN
Date September 7, 2023
Condition F
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1883 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
