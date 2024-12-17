United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 808,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (5)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (15)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
- Status International (5)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
