Halfcrown 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (3) XF (24) VF (3) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (5)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

London Coins (15)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Spink (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Status International (5)