Halfcrown 1882 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1882 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 808,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24378 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1882 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
