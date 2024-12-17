United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 367,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 14, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Halfcrown 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
