Halfcrown 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1848 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 367,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2630 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place September 14, 2008.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Leu - February 26, 2024
Seller Leu
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Leu - March 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date March 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction St James’s - November 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1848 at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
