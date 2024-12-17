United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
