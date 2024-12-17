flag
Halfcrown 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1845 at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
