Halfcrown 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32821 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (14) XF (33) VF (32) F (7) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (8) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) + (1) Service NGC (23) PCGS (10) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Chaponnière (2)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (11)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (20)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (24)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)

NOONANS (5)

Numisbalt (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (17)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Status International (2)

Stephen Album (2)

WAG (4)