Halfcrown 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 486,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20997 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VG8 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction CNG - January 10, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1842 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

