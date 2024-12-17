United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 486,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20997 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,113. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2640 $
Price in auction currency 2640 USD
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VG8 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
