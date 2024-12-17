United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 43,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PO1 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5859 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
