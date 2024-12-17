flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 43,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29999 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • London Coins (13)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PO1 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5859 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition PO
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 22, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1841 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

