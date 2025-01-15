United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1839 WW. "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: "WW" raised
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1839 with mark WW. "WW" raised. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
