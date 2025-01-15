flag
Halfcrown 1839 WW. "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: "WW" raised

Obverse Halfcrown 1839 WW "WW" raised - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1839 WW "WW" raised - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1839 with mark WW. "WW" raised. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1839 WW at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
