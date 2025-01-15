Halfcrown 1839 WW. "WW" raised (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1839 with mark WW. "WW" raised. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (80) UNC (1) F (1) PO (1) Condition (slab) F15 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (10) PF64 (19) PF63 (8) PF62 (10) PF61 (3) CAMEO (21) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (21) NGC (35)

