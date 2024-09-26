1 1/2 Pence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)