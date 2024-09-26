United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,869,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
