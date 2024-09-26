flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,869,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 200. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Spink - April 15, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 15, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1842 at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1842 All English coins English silver coins English coins 1 1/2 Pence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access