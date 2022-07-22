flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 158,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1841 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1841 at auction Nihon - November 5, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
