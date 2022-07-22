United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismática Leilões
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 158,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 230 GBP
