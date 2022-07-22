1 1/2 Pence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 230. Bidding took place April 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)