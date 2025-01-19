United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head". No "JEB" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No "JEB"
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,266,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head". No "JEB". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
