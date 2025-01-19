flag
Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head". No "JEB" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No "JEB"

Obverse Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" No "JEB" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" No "JEB" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,266,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head". No "JEB". This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,050. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
332 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1332 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

