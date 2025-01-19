flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,266,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - May 6, 2022
Seller Via
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - February 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auctiones - December 13, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date December 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - February 22, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date February 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

