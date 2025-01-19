United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,266,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
