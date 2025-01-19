Half Sovereign 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21037 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (10) VF (21) F (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)

