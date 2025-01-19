United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 35,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1879
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1879 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
