flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1879 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1879 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 35,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1879 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1879 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1879 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1066 $
Price in auction currency 950 CHF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1879 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1879 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
