flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1877 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1877 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,197,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1877 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (26)
  • Coins of the Realm (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (23)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Via - September 30, 2024
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1877 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1877 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access