United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,197,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1877 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1340 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
