United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1875 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1875 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 516,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1875 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction CNG - September 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 24, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - June 2, 2004
Seller Goldberg
Date June 2, 2004
Condition MS63 PCGS
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1875 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS63 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1875 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
