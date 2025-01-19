Half Sovereign 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1875 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (3) VF (5) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5)