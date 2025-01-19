United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1875 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 516,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1875 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2012
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
