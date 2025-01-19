United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,884,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1874
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1874 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
