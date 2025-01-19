flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1874 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1874 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,884,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1874 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1874 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1874 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access