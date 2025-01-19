Half Sovereign 1874 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1874 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 2,300. Bidding took place April 26, 2022.

