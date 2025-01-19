flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1873 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1873 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,927,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1873 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1873 at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access