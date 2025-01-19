United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,927,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1873 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
