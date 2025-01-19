Half Sovereign 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1870 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

