United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1870 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coin Cabinet (8)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- DNW (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Status International (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search