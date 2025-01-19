flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1870 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1870 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1870 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1095 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,250. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction St James’s - July 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date July 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1870 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
